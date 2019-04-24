Khalid Mohammed, 10, of Lewiston, right, helps family members and friends prepare the Blake Street Community Garden in Lewiston for planting Wednesday afternoon. The St. Mary’s Nutrition Center Lots to Gardens program has been adding plots all over the city, where it helps community members create gardens to grow and harvest produce. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Khalid Mohammed, 10, of Lewiston, right, helps family members and friends prepare the Blake Street Community Garden in Lewiston for planting Wednesday afternoon. The St. Mary’s Nutrition Center Lots to Gardens program has been adding plots all over the city, where it helps community members create gardens to grow and harvest produce. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
community garden, feature, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles