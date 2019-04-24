CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: David Boudia, 30; Kelly Clarkson, 37; Cedric the Entertainer, 55; Barbra Streisand, 77.

Happy Birthday: Share your adventures, thoughts and plans with the people you love. Turn this into a productive year personally and professionally. Mix business with pleasure, and bring unity and stabilization into focus. Fine-tune your life to encourage less stress and more progress. Plan trips or educational pursuits that will be enlightening and push you in a positive direction. Your numbers are 4, 12, 20, 24, 33, 38, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let emotional matters interfere with your progress. Separate your personal life from your professional, and channel pent-up energy into something constructive. A financial gain is possible if you negotiate on your own behalf. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set a pace you can handle. Don’t feel pressured to make a change that you aren’t ready to make. Sort through what’s happened in the past, and eliminate anything you think might stand in your way or ruin your day. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Exaggerating will get you into trouble. Stick to the truth, and be transparent regarding your intentions. Charm alone will not be enough to convince others to believe you or follow your example. Legal and health matters will need to be handled with accuracy. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An emotional conversation with a personal or professional partner will result in an unexpected but beneficial change. Let what transpires run its course, and you will come out on top. Experience will help you move forward without looking back. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let what others do be your guide. What you learn through observation and asking questions will help you avoid getting involved in someone else’s drama. Don’t gossip or give others insight into your thoughts and feelings. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you deal with change will make a difference to the way others perceive you. An honest assessment and approach will get the best response from those you want to attract, and it will discourage those you want to avoid. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): No one is perfect, so before you take on a dispute that can damage an important relationship, consider alternative ways to handle the situation. Using compliments to offset criticism will help you avoid a rift or alienation. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An encounter you experience or information you are given will change your attitude regarding your health and how fit you are. Take a quiz that will help you figure out the best way to make physical, emotional and mental improvements. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The changes you make at home or to the way you live or handle important relationships will get you moving in a better direction. Facing facts and making positive adjustments will ease stress. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what you can to improve your living arrangements. An innovative change will help you cut costs, giving you greater financial freedom. Handle your investments personally. Don’t pay for someone else’s mistake. Take better care of your health. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Moderation will be required if you intend to stick to your fitness goals. Exercise and proper diet should not be foregone because you are tempted to indulge with your bestie. Set an example instead of giving in to an indulgent request. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make positive changes that will help you up your qualifications or improve your reputation. Refuse to get involved in someone else’s battle or to believe everything you are told. Avoid conflict, excess and offering a false impression. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are excitable, caring and industrious. You are stylish and proactive.

To submit astrological questions to the “Dear Eugenia” column, visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

< Previous

filed under: