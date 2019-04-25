AUBURN — A baked bean supper will be held at the Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The menu will include two kinds of beans, brown bread, coleslaw, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, assorted desserts and beverage.

The cost of the meal is $6 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. All are welcome. Take-out is available.

NORWAY — Amvets Post 777 will hold a corned beef and ham dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The meal will include green beans and corn, mashed potatoes and gravy and assorted desserts, coffee, juice and water. Cost is $9; age 12 and under, $5. There will also be a 50/50 drawing to help support the scholarship fund.

GRAY — A public supper will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the First Congregational Church, Route 115.

On the menu will be baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and dessert. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for those under 12.

The building is handicapped accessible. For more information, contact 207-657-4279.

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church will hold its Bean Supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the church, 439 Park Ave.

The menu will consist of baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverages and pies. Entertainment will be provided by the Park Avenue Pickers, beginning at 4:30.

Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 5.

For more information, call the church office at 207-782-3972.

LISBON — There will be a public baked beans supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street in Lisbon Falls.

Cost for the meal is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

This supper is sponsored by the Methodist Women. For more information, contact Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus is offering a dining site designed to cater to the Somali community in the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center at 208 Bates St.

The public is invited to attend lunches presented there at 11:30 a.m. Mondays (except holidays).

Cost is $3.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches will serve the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the First Universalist Church, 479 Main St.

Anyone can eat a nutritious, no questions asked.

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the Community Goodwill Potluck Supper that is served at 6 p.m. the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall.

The meal is free.

For more information, call 207-388-2510.

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St.

Cost is free. For more information, call 207-998-4779.

