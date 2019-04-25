AUGUSTA – Sen. Lisa Keim (R-Oxford) greeted Delbert and Grace Gilpatrick, of Hiram, on behalf of Sen. James Jamper (R-Oxford), at a ceremony Thursday, April 11, at the State House, where the couple was presented with a Spirit of America Award.

The Gilpatricks were recommended for this award by the Town of Hiram for their volunteer service to the Historical Society, the Ossippee Valley Parade, and other causes.

Established in 1990, Spirit of America Awards recognize individuals and organizations around Maine for commendable community service.

