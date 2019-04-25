STATE — On behalf of Maine citizens, Maine Preservation has announced the creation of the Notre Dame Restoration Fund to support the restoration of the Paris Cathedral of Notre Dame, following the April 15 devastating fire.

As champions of historic preservation for treasured places throughout the State of Maine, the team at Maine Preservation is answering the call to action to restore one of the world’s greatest buildings to its original grandeur.

“We at Maine Preservation are deeply sorrowful about the major fire damage suffered by one of the world’s great buildings, the Paris Cathedral of Notre Dame. Although we typically restrict our activities to the buildings of our great state, we believe that this calamity is a fitting exception,” explained Greg Paxton, executive director of Maine Preservation.

The repairs to Notre Dame are estimated to be hundreds of millions of dollars, and every donation will help reach the goal. The citizens of France have long been our friends and allies, having helped the U.S. through two world wars; bestowed the country with its beloved icon, the Statue of Liberty; and stood by our side following the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

For information and to donate to Maine Preservation’s Notre Dame Restoration Fund, visit the website at https://www.mainepreservation.org/.

