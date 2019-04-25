MAINE — The Maine Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarship Fund.

Established in 2013, the Laurendeau Fund provides renewable scholarship support to young women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine, and pursuing post-secondary education in science or engineering at a four-year university.

There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.

The deadline for applications is Saturday, June 1. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

