I am not sure that the citizens of Lewiston are aware, but if a child goes to elementary school in the city and the parents live as little as 0.7 or 0.8 miles from the school, the parents may ask for their child to be bused to school.

There is a rule that parents of a student in a Lewiston elementary school have to live a minimum of 1.25 miles from school; but when that was brought to the attention of the Lewiston School Committee recently, the committee was told that if an elementary student lives less than 1.25 miles (as little as 0.7 or 0.8 miles) from the school, that student is allowed to take a bus.

I would not have been informed of that except School Superintendent Bill Webster has added busing for the Longley School children from Pierce, Bartlett, Horton and Howe streets to the new Connors Elementary School. Those residences are only 0.8 or 0.7 miles from the school.

I think other parents need to be aware of this so they can take full advantage of this practice and do not need to stress about transportation for their child to school each day.

Stacey Smith, Lewiston