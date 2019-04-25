DEAR SUN SPOTS: First of all, thank you always for the valuable information you provide to Sun Spots fans and beyond.

St. Martin de Porres Residences Inc., a homeless shelter, has been in existence in Lewiston for 27 years. An important part of our shelter is our thrift shop called “Bargain Basket” at College and Bartlett streets in Lewiston.

We’re presently holding a Huge Spring Clearance Sale and want to reach out to the public to come and check out our bargains. Everything is 50% off. Hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We are a nonprofit organization and your purchase will help St. Martin’s continue its mission for those who are less fortunate.

If you wish to volunteer and share your talent at the shelter, for example with meal preparations, or help at the “Bargain Basket,” call the St. Martin Shelter at 786-4690.

— No name, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: As members of Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad look toward our 2019 season, we want to renew our call for volunteers to help at the museum.

Everything accomplished is done by our volunteers’ efforts. We would love to welcome new individuals to assist us in the myriad tasks necessary for the museum to succeed in its mission of educating and entertaining the public while preserving the memory of the railroad.

We need volunteers for engine and train crews, building maintenance, repair, and painting, car restoration and cleaning, track maintenance, landscaping and gardening, machinery repair and maintenance, and special events. Our railway is short but still has all the tasks that larger, longer lines do.

Please consider volunteering, whether for regular visits or for a single day. Pitch in and share the satisfaction of helping our museum be better!

— No name, no town

ANSWER: The Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad operates most weekends from Memorial Day through mid-October. For more information on upcoming events at the railroad in Phillips, go to srrl-rr.org/. You can also contact the museum at [email protected] or call 639-2228.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Harlow in Hallowell is seeking submissions of ceramic work to be considered for “Formations,” an open-call, juried show Aug. 2 through Sept. 7. The deadline for entries is July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Submissions will be juried by Harlow staff and ceramic artist Tyler Gulden.

Artists may submit up to four pieces. Sets will not be considered as one submission; each separate piece will be counted toward the four-piece limit.

Original ceramic art of any type may be submitted, including but not limited to, utilitarian, decorative, traditional, contemporary and installation. Work that has been previously exhibited at the Harlow is not eligible. All works entered must be original by the submitting artist. Artists should be residents of Maine at least part of the year or otherwise have a strong connection to our state. To learn more and submit artwork please visit: harlowgallery.org/call-for-ceramic-art/ or call 622-3813.

— Allison, Hallowell

