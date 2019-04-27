RUMFORD – Jeanne Annie (Mailhot) Labrecque, 94, a lifelong resident of Rumford, closed her eyes for the very last time in her home on Thursday, April 25, to be with the Lord in Heaven. She will be welcomed there by her loving husband, Gerard Labrecque; her parents, Francois and Georgianna (Lemieux) Mailhot; three of her sisters, Blanche McLeod, Lorraine Ball and Doris DeFilipp and their husbands; her daughter-in-law, Carla Labrecque; her great-grandson, Zachary Freeman; along with some nieces and nephews who have gone before her.

Jeanne was born on June 22, 1924, and grew up in Rumford as a member of Holy Savior Parish (formerly St. Athanasius and St. John’s) and went to Stephen’s High School. She married her husband Gerard on Feb. 3, 1951, and soon started their family. She worked as a babysitter, then at Gladding’s in South Paris and Diamond Match Co. in Peru, but her most rewarding “job” was being the matriarch of her family. No matter how much the family grew there was always room for one more. Spouses and their children held the same place in her heart.

Jeanne enjoyed most that life had to offer but took a special interest in sewing and knitting for her family. She also loved bowling, beano, playing cards, lighthouses and RV’ing. She was a member of the “Alley Cats” bowling team and enjoyed watching the professionals bowl on TV. Jeanne was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. May she forever Rest in Peace and live on in our hearts and minds.

She will be dearly missed by her seven children, Gerard Labrecque Jr. of Winters, Calif., James Labrecque of Byron, Patricia Bell and her husband, Leslie, of Rumford, Richard Labrecque and his wife, Debra, of Rumford, Sally Arsenault and her husband, David, of Roxbury, Susan McKinnon and her husband, Keith, of Oxford and Linda Woods and her husband, Stephen, of Rumford; and her sister, Theresa Cioffa and her husband, Richard, of Nebraska.

She also leaves behind a family legacy of 28 grandchildren and their spouses, 39 great-grandchildren and two soon to arrive; and five great-great-grandchildren. Aunt Jeanne will always be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews and their extended families who would often stop by for an always welcomed visit.

The family would like to thank all medical staff who took such good care of her through the years. A special thank you to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice for their support and care in her final days.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Parish of the Holy Savior Church on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 12 p.m., with a reception to follow at Jeanne’s home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeanne’s life. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, Maine, 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

