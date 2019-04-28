LEWISTON – Denice “Pixie” Frayer, loving mom, devoted educator, and loyal life-partner left us too soon, at the age of 70, on April 15, 2019, in Lewiston. She leaves behind a legacy of loving kindness, courage, and a strong spirit.Pixie was born to Stanley Bessey and Corinne Bartlett Bessey at the Margret Chase Smith House, Fairfield Hospital, in Skowhegan, on Nov. 10, 1948. She grew up in Bath and married David Decker in 1969. She was divorced in 1974 and married her soulmate of 44 years, Bill Frayer.Pixie’s life revolved around her love of family. Motherhood, for her, was a calling and she crafted a close relationship wholeheartedly with all three of her children. Pixie and Bill shared a genuine and lasting love admired by those who knew them. Pixie was the anchor and spirit of her family. Gatherings will not be the same without her contagious laugh and spontaneous humor.She worked for many years in early childhood education, often with children with disabilities. She was the lead teacher at a therapeutic preschool, Kid’s Corner, in Auburn, and a special education ed tech at the Wallace School in Lewiston for many years. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in social and behavioral science from USM, Lewiston-Auburn College in 2001. Her final years of teaching were spent teaching developmental reading and English language learners at Central Maine Community College.Pixie had been a longtime, beloved member of the First Universalist Church in Auburn, where she enjoyed leading and participating in an earth-centered women’s spirituality group for many years and in various social-justice activities. She was dedicated to her feminist beliefs and admired strong women in history, including most notably, Eleanor Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.In retirement, Pixie and Bill lived full time, and later part time, in Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico, returning to Maine permanently in 2016. In her final years, she suffered from Parkinsonism and worked hard to stay active and mobile at the Rock Steady Boxing Program in Lewiston.In addition to her husband, Bill, she is survived by her son, Eric Frayer, his wife, Crystal Frayer and granddaughter, Isabelle Frayer of Muncie, Ind.; her daughter, Wendy Frayer and her partner, Troy Boutin, of Auburn; her daughter, Cassie Frayer of Berkeley, Calif.; brothers, Dallas Bessey; Vance Bessey and his wife, Sherri; Derek Bessey and his wife, Jan Anderson; her sister, Liana Rubenstein; and nieces and nephews, Jan Bessey, Alex Bessey, Luke Bessey, Katie Bessey, Max Bessey, Jeny Rubenstein, Nat Rubenstein, Alex Frayer, Nora Frayer and Ariana Frayer.A celebration of Pixie’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 30, at the First Universalist Church-Unitarian Universalist in Auburn.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made tothe Good Shepard Food Bank or Safe Voices in Lewiston.

