Humane society director to talk

AUBURN — The A-L Rotary Club breakfast meeting will feature informative presentation on the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave.

Katie Lisnik is the new executive director of the humane society. Prior to joining the GAHS team, she served as the national director of companion animal public policy at the Humane Society of the United States, focusing on raising awareness and effectiveness of pet related public policy at the federal, state and local level. During her 12 years at the HSUS, she was also the Maine director and national director of cat protection and policy.

A Maine native, Lisnik has worked at another animal shelter in Maine, as an animal control officer, veterinary technician and other several other animal-welfare roles.

Cost for breakfast is $15.

Daughters to celebrate anniversary

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will celebrate its 89th Anniversary Banquet at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at 49 Franklin. The price of the dinner is $21. Mail checks to Cecilia Arsenault, 526 Franklin St., Rumford, ME 04276, call her at 207-364-3314 or call Nancy Martineau at 207-364-9077 by Wednesday, May 1, if attending the banquet.

Chairwomen are Nancy Martineau and Cecilia Arsenault. Committee members are Arita Zitoli and Lisa Barrieau.

The Daughters of Isabella will have Corporate Communion at the 9:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, May 5. No regular meeting is scheduled for May.

Circle to sell carnations for moms

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will sell Carnations for the Right to Life after the 4 p.m. Mass Saturday, May 11,and after the 9:30 a.m. Mass on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12.

The circle is accepting applications for its scholarship. Scholarships are opened to qualified high school seniors who are active members of the Holy Savior Parish or a child or grandchild of an active member of the circle.

Applications are available by contacting Judy Collette at 207-369-8026, visiting www.parishoftheholysavior.com or going to the parish Facebook page. Completed applications are due by Wednesday, May 1.

History barn to re-open for season

NEW GLOUCESTER — The 2019 spring re-opening of the New Gloucester History Barn will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4, at 383 Intervale Road, Route 231.

Historic New Gloucester neighborhoods will be featured along with the permanent exhibits of historic horse-drawn vehicles and mill hardware.

This event is free and open to the public.

Free college-planning workshops announced

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults age 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Spruce Mt. Adult Education (RSU 73), 9 Cedar St., Jay, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6.

• UMA-Lewiston, 51 Westminster St., at 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, May 17.

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22.

• FedCap-Lewiston, 1035 Lisbon St., at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23.

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Library hosts yoga for toddlers

FREEPORT — Join us the first Tuesday of the month for Yoga with Elizabeth is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month on May 7 at the Freeport Community Library. The program is designed for toddler and preschool-age children.

Adult supervision is required. The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Extension to host annul 4-H youth weekend

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will hold its annual [email protected] weekend for youth in sixth to 10th grades beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, May 31, and concluding at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the University of Maine.

Interactive workshops will focus on such topics as marine biology, space exploration, the science of optical illusions, paper-making and stress reduction through creativity. Participants will stay overnight in a residence hall on campus, spend time in the New Balance Student Recreation Center, learn from career role models and network with other youth from across the state.

Cost for the event is $55 a person and includes meals; $45 for each additional youth from the same family. Register online by Friday, May 3. For more information, contact [email protected] or 207-581-3877. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd, 207-581-3877. More information also is available on the [email protected] website.

filed under: