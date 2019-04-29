Pika Energy, a Westbrook-based manufacturer of energy products, has been purchased by a Wisconsin company.

Terms of the deal between Generac Holdings and Pika were not disclosed. The sale closed Friday and was announced Monday.

Pika makes products designed to operate integrated energy systems for individual buildings. For instance, Pika makes controls for buildings equipped with solar panels, to help steer the energy produced to building needs, battery storage and the electric grid.

“Pika’s integrated battery storage solutions are a crucial component in developing a comprehensive system to store and consume clean energy,” Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Generac manufactures a wide range of portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators.

Pika, which was founded in 2010, focuses on electronics, software and controls for smart energy storage and management and are designed to allow users to capture, store and use solar energy to reduce costs and minimize grid disruptions.

Ben Polito, Pika Energy’s CEO and co-founder, said Pika will benefit from Generac’s distribution and sales strength.

