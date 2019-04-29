DEAR SUN SPOTS: Grace Fellowship Church at 29 Poplar St. in Oxford will hold its 7th Annual Indoor Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, to benefit Vacation Bible School. It will be held rain or shine. If you have items in good condition to donate, please call Faith Godin at 539-1010 or 712-8358 in the Oxford Hills area or Jo Bradeen at 784-7224 or 754-0909 in the Lewiston/Auburn area for pickup. To get to the church from Route 26, turn on Number Six Road, turn right on Aspen Avenue and turn right to 29 Poplar St.

— Jo, VBS director, Auburn

ANSWER: Vacation Bible School will be held July 15 to 19 with the closing program on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The theme is Roar — Life is wild — God is good.” The school is for children ages 4 to 14. Help make this a memorable VBS for the children.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m hoping Sun Spots readers can help us, the Barker Mill Arms Tenant Association, which needs four or five restaurant-size cake pans and cookie sheets. They would help us provide meals for our residents more efficiently and aid us in better knowing portions per pan. Now, we have to cook in small batches using regular-sized pans and guess portion sizes and the number of pans needed for each meal.

We provide meals to bring tenants together, which makes it nice for those who can’t physically get out as often as they’d like or don’t like to cook for just one. We also cook for events such as our May 11 Rummage and Bake sale, and the Christmas Craft Fair.

If there is a restaurant replacing its pans or someone who has some they are no longer using, it would be great if you could donate them or offer them for a reasonable price. We would greatly appreciate it.

If we get more pans donated than needed, we will pass them along to Auburn’s Senior Community Center. They are in need of them as well. You may contact me at 784-8458.

— Belinda, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am inquiring about Beyond Shoe Repair of Wilton. They have shoes of mine and I want to pick them up. I missed the Sun Spots earlier in the month where you named the pickup place.

— Sarah, no town

ANSWER: I published this information in the April 5 Sun Spots: To reach the owner of Beyond Shoe Repair; try sending an email to [email protected].

Goin’ Postal in Auburn does have shoes from that business, but I would recommend calling before you go there. The phone number is 784-9900. They are at 9 N. River Rd. and are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

