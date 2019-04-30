LISBON – “I lost my best friend, the love of my life of 31 years. You are the best husband, father and Bumpa to our seven beautiful grandchildren. I will love you always and forever.”Rick was first and foremost a loving and dedicated family man. He proudly owned and operated, with his son Eric, Furrow & Son Heating of Lisbon. He was a pillar of the community, providing so many people with excellent 24 hour professional heating support. He was a brilliant service man, and there was never a problem he couldn’t fix. His expertise, integrity and unique sense of humor kept customers returning every year. He would want to thank all of his fellow tradesman and customers, many of which he considered friends, for their loyalty and trust in him throughout the years. He will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.Rick is the son of the late Mary and Gilford Furrow. He was predeceased by his daughter, Aeriel Furrow; and mother-in-law, Betty Chubbuck.He is survived by his wife, Debbi; daughter, Nina and husband, Ed Gargan; and son, Eric Furrow. He also leaves behind his brothers, Steve and James Furrow, Aunt Nina Conklin; along with in-laws, Terri and Tim Wade, Brian and Dottie Chubbuck; father-in-law, Brian Chubbuck and many beloved nieces and nephews. Condolences and fond memories of Rick can be shared with his family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.comA celebration of life will be held at West Bowdoin Parish Hall located at 54 West Road, Bowdoin, Maine, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2-4 p.m.Per the family’s request, casual dress is encouraged. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contributionin Rick’s honor to theBarbara BushChildren’s Hospital22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04102or at www.bbch.org

