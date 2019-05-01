LEWISTON — Gov. Janet Mills toured the local Boston Brands of Maine plant clad in gloves, a hairnet, safety vest, glasses and ear protection, watching 750ML bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky fly through a labeler and drop 12 at a time into waiting cases printed, “Tastes like Heaven, burns like Hell.”

“It seems just like yesterday, Boston Brands announced its $1 million expansion here in Lewiston creating 30 new jobs in addition to the 130 Maine people they already had employed here,” Mills said moments before. “Today, not even two years later, we join them today to celebrate another $4 million.”

Plant manager Andy Muschinski said the new investment announced Wednesday will increase the Saratoga Street plant’s capacity by 20%, replacing an older production line with a more efficient one. It’ll also mean 50 new hires, some as soon as possible.

The plant currently has 169 employees. It runs for 24-hours, five days a week with some weekends to meet demand, he said. The average starting wage is $14.50 to $19.50 an hour, depending on position.

“We’re really excited to continue the growth in the state of Maine and also in the Lewiston-Auburn area,” said Muschinski. “The growth overall for our company is really the driver for the expansion; all of our products are in a good spot and we want to continue to grow for all of the products we make at this facility.”

The brand’s Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey edged out long-time state favorite Allen’s Coffee Brandy in sales last year, according to the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations, at $10.1 million compared to $9.5 million.

Sazerac Co., Boston Brands of Maine’s parent, had more than $19 million in spirit sales in Maine in 2018 across its lines.

Sazerac bought the former White Rock Distilleries from Beam in 2013.

Mills said she was happy to see all of the activity in Lewiston-Auburn.

“This is a place that is vibrant with the new economy of Maine and with a great workforce to offer new employers and any employers,” she said, adding that she hoped all businesses here, relocating or expanding know, “We want you here, we want you to invest, to expand and to succeed. I want to be the biggest cheerleader this state has ever had, to tell the world what a great place we are to work and live and raise a family.”

Muschinski said the company has worked with both the Northeast Technical Institute and Central Maine Community College to find new hires and grow the leadership skills of current workers.

“We’re excited for our employees,” he said. “It gives them a nice solid foundation for continued growth, and also support the community.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: