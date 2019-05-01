Recently, President Donald Trump tweeted that he disputes ordering White House counsel Donald McGahn to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Trump ignores the fact that McGahn testified under oath, under threat of perjury. He ignores the fact that he, Donald Trump, declined to testify under oath because his attorneys feared he would perjure himself.

That raises the question as to who is lying — the president or McGahn?

For me the answer is simple: the president’s lips were moving.

George Howitt, Lewiston

< Previous

Next >