100 years ago: 1919

A record attendance is anticipated for the Auburn Municipal entertainment and address at the Webster Grammar School building this evening. The principal speaker is to be Joe Mitchell Chapple who will speak on “City Beautification.” He is said to be one of the best speakers in the country, and one who is well acquainted with this subject. The building will be open for inspection at seven o’clock.

50 years ago: 1969

Miss Belinda Desjardins of Auburn, Maine’s Junior Miss of 1969, has been at Mobile, Ala., where the America Junior Miss Pageant is in progress. Belinda and 49 other state Junior Misses were competing in the preliminaries of the national competition today and tomorrow. NBC will telecast the finals of the pageant Tuesday, May 6.

25 years ago: 1994

Dog days are here as May 1 marks the start of National Pet Week and the Oxford Hills Dog Club will welcome the occasion by holding a fun day on Sunday for dogs and their owners. For more information, contact OHDC president Lorraine Nadeau or member, Jill French.

