KENNEBUNKPORT – Paul E. St. Amand Sr., 68, of Kennebunkport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born on Jan. 15, 1951, son of Edmond St. Amand and Irene St. Amand.

He is survived by his five children, Melissa Stevens (Winthrop), Christine Perkins (Turner), Paul E. St. Amand Jr. (Greene), Alicia Doyle (Wales), and Christopher St. Amand (Auburn).

He is also survived by his siblings, Rella Frost, Roland St. Amand, Rita Taylor, Joseph St. Amand, Roger St. Amand, Richard St. Amand, George St. Amand, Katherine Bourgoin, Pauline King, Mary Ann Michaud, Kenneth St. Amand, and their spouses.

Pauls’ wishes were to be cremated and asked that anyone wishing to pay respects do so at his parents’ memorial site at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Lisbon Falls, ME.

May you find Peace.

