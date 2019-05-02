AUBURN — The School Committee on Wednesday approve a budget of $45.34 million for 2019-20.

The spending plan will next go before the City Council and then to a referendum next month.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the City Council asked for a reduction beyond the zero percent local impact in order to help reduce the overall city tax rate.

The School Committee added $100,000 to the fund balance that would be used to reduce the local tax commitment, according to Superintendent Katy Grondin.

The amount of the fund balance increased to $883,025. This translates to a 5 cent reduction to the property tax rate from last year, based on last year’s city valuation.

The budget is scheduled to go before voters in a referendum June 11.

