AVON — Phillips and Avon selectmen are scheduled to hold an informational meeting with educational consultant Mark Eastman on withdrawing from School Administration District 58.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Avon Community Hall, 1116 Rangeley Road.

“Both towns have been approached by residents regarding exploring withdrawal options,” Phillips Town Manager Maureen Haley said Thursday. “Dr. Eastman is a school consultant who assisted (Eustis) with its withdrawal from the district, and he has been asked to come answer questions.”

SAD 58 includes Avon, Phillips, Strong and Kingfield.

Eustis withdrew from the district in 2013.

“Right now, we are only fact-finding,” Haley added.

Eastman is former superintendent of SAD 17 in Paris.

