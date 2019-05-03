Avoid the headache of applying at the buzzer!

The online application process is fast and simple and you receive instant confirmation that you have successfully entered the lottery.

To get started, visit mefishwildlife.com and fill out the online moose permit application. There, you will be able to indicate several preferences, including which wildlife management districts (WMD) you are willing to accept a permit in, and if you would accept a permit in another WMD if your name is drawn and all of your top choices are filled. You will also be able to select your preferred hunting season, whether or not you would accept an antlerless permit, and your choice of a sub-permittee.

The deadline to apply for the lottery is 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2019.

Curious how the lottery works?

Permit Allocations & Moose Lottery Odds

How We Determine the Number of Permits to Issue

The number of permits we issue in each WMD varies year to year by the WMD’s management goals, which are developed through public input. More total permits may be issued if some were deferred the previous year due to permittee illness, armed service status, or similar situations. Curious what your chances are of winning a permit? Here’s how the numbers broke down in 2018:

Total Applications Received: 57,185

Total Permits Issued: 2,523

Change in total permits from previous year:+417

Antlerless Permits: 448

Any-Moose Permits: 44

NON-RESIDENT LOTTERY

Non-Resident Applicants: 17,757

Non-Resident Permits Issued: 247

Non-Resident Selection Rate: 1.4% (~1 permit for every 72 applicants)

RESIDENT LOTTERY

Resident Applicants: 39,428

Resident Permits Issued: 2276

Resident Selection Rate: 6% (~1 permit for every 17 applicants)

How the Chance Drawing Works

Moose lottery winners will be drawn on June 8, 2019 at Cabelas in Scaroborough, ME. The results of the 2019 lottery drawing will be available online by 6pm on June 8, 2019.

The drawings for resident and non-resident permits will be held separately.

As applicants’ names are drawn, they are assigned to their highest choice of available WMDs until all permits are awarded. If your name is drawn and all of your preferred WMDs are filled, you’ll be assigned to a district as geographically close as possible to your first choice (unless you’ve indicated you are not interested in any other areas).

For districts with a September and October season, permittees will be assigned to the September season until all September permits are filled, then subsequently to the October season, unless the permittee has indicated they only want the other month.

Based on preference and availability, you’ll also be issued either a bull-only or antlerless-only permit, unless your permit is for the November month season, which allows for the taking of either a bull or cow.

Notification Process

Each successful applicant will be notified by mail and email within a few weeks of the drawing, so make sure you provide a mailing and email address where you can be reached during that time. The list of winners’ names is also available online. Unsuccessful applicants will not be notified.

Purchasing Your Permit

Successful applicants are required to pay for their permit within a designated period. Applicants can pay for their permit and update their information online quickly and easily.

Permit fees are:

Resident: $52

Non-resident: $585

Actual permits are mailed out roughly two weeks before the applicable season begins.