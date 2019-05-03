AVON — When Country Delight opened Wednesday, May 1, customers found a new but recognizable face behind the counter. The popular dairy bar, located at 6 Rangeley Rd. had been run owned and operated by the Thorndike family for years.

On Wednesday, Joy York of Strong took over operations of the dairy bar.

“I work at Mt. Abram High School and needed a summer job,” said York. “I knew it was vacant and a lot of people missed it.”

Overseeing an ice cream shop is not a new experience for York. “I ran the old shop on Main Street in Strong the last few years it was open,” she said.

Country Delight features soft-serve ice cream and Hershey’s hard-serve.

“I am an ice cream fanatic,” she added. “I just love ice cream. My favorite is a soft-serve twist.”

York said a special is in place for baseball teams.

“We will offer a $2 small soft-serve to players who come in uniform,” she said.

The family-run establishment will be open seven days a week. Initially, the dairy bar will be open 3 to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Once school is out, we will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day,” she said.

York will focus on serving ice cream and has no plans to offer food at this time.

For more information, call 684-3348 or visit Country Delight’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CountryDelightME/.