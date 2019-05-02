WILTON — A Weld woman was injured Thursday morning when the truck she was driving went off a curve on Colby Miller Road, rolled onto its side and broke a utility pole.

Linda Lee, 70, complained of chest pain from the seat belt and from striking the steering wheel, Wilton Police officer Kevin Lemay said.

The 2008 Ford F-250 got onto the soft shoulder, rolled onto its side, slid down an embankment and broke a utility pole at its base, Lemay said.

Lee was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The truck had major damage.

Wilton Fire/Rescue Department assisted at the scene, and Central Maine Power replaced the broken pole.

Linda Lee, 70, of Weld was injured Thursday morning when the truck she was driving on Colby Miller Road in Wilton rolled onto its side and took down a utility pole, police said. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

