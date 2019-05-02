Linda Lee, 70, of Weld was injured Thursday morning when the Ford F-250 she was driving went onto the soft shoulder, rolled over and broke a utility pole beside Colby Miller Road in Wilton, police said. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

WILTON — A Weld woman was injured Thursday morning when the truck she was driving went off a curve on Colby Miller Road, rolled onto its side and broke a utility pole.

Linda Lee, 70, complained of chest pain from the seat belt and from striking the steering wheel, Wilton Police officer Kevin Lemay said.

The 2008 Ford F-250 got onto the soft shoulder, rolled onto its side, slid down an embankment and broke a utility pole at its base, Lemay said.

Lee was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The truck had major damage.

Wilton Fire/Rescue Department assisted at the scene, and Central Maine Power replaced the broken pole.

Linda Lee, 70, of Weld was injured Thursday morning when the truck she was driving on Colby Miller Road in Wilton rolled onto its side and took down a utility pole, police said. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

Linda Lee, 70, of Weld was injured Thursday morning when the truck she was driving on Colby Miller Road in Wilton rolled onto its side and took down a utility pole, police said. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry  

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Wilton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles