AUBURN – Phyllis Anderson Curtis, 92, of Auburn died with her family by her side on April 29, 2019, at the Hospice House.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1927, in Lewiston, daughter of Alexander and Helen Keay Anderson. She attended Edward Little High School Class of 1945. She married Ronald G. Curtis on Nov. 29, 1947. They were longtime residents of Loring Avenue, Auburn, where they raised their two children, Gary and Terri.

Phyllis worked at Charles Cushman Shoe Company as assistant bookkeeper for nine years. Once the children arrived she was a homemaker. Ron was often working out of town so Phyllis held down the fort. She always had homemade cookies or bars for all the neighborhood kids. They always had a large garden so Phyllis would can and preserve the bounty, saving for a rainy day. She loved knitting and would always be making mittens and hats. Summers were spent at their camp on Bear Pond. It was the quintessential summer vacation for Gary and Terri, swimming, biking, boating and just being kids.

Phyllis was a long time member of the United Methodist Church where she met her most cherished friends of 60 years, the “Coffee Group” Ruth Briggs, Betty Markee and Joanie Neal. They were all together at the Hospice House for coffee on Phyllis’ last day.

Once the children were out of the house, Phyllis entered the workforce and worked at JC Penney and retired in 1989. During this time she met another cherished friend, Tina Robbins. Together they would shop and talk. Tina visited regularly and was with Phyllis for coffee the day of her stroke.

Phyllis took on the role of grandmother with zest. She would spend hours playing Candy Land, reading and just giving unconditional love. As Chris and Katie grew up, she and Ron could always been seen at basketball and soccer games, dance recitals, and graduations. Anything the kids were involved in, Grammy and Grampa made sure they were present. Katie and Chris were also blessed with time at Bear Pond alone with their grandparents. She is the proud great-grandmother of Caroline Annelle and would always have photos to show.

More recently, Phyllis returned to East Auburn Baptist Church where she had attended as a child. She was part of the Widows Group and attended Bible Study on Tuesdays. She moved to Schooner Estates a year ago. She made lots of friends and participated in Knitting Group and even Exercise classes.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Gary Curtis and wife Mary of Auburn; two grandchildren, Christopher Curtis of Cary, N.C. and Katherine Pritchard and her husband Boyd of Middletown, Del.; one great-grandchild, Caroline Annelle.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, in 2012; her daughter, Terri Lynn, in 1976; and her two brothers, Gordon and Newman.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held at East Auburn Baptist Church on Saturday, May 18. Visitation will be at 10:00 and a service at 11:00.

The family would like to thank Dr. Seth Stein at CMMC for his guidance and support. He was truly a blessing to us. We would also extend our gratitude to the staff at the Hospice House, they are angels on earth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

East Auburn Baptist Church

Park Avenue

Auburn, ME or

Androscoggin Hospice House

Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME

< Previous

Next >

filed under: