LEWISTON – Paul L. Tempesta, 72, of Lewiston, went to be with the Lord, on April 30, 2019. He was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 19, 1947, the son of Marie Bosse and John Tempesta Sr.

Upon graduating, Paul served in the Army where he received specialized training in carpentry and also The National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle). Paul went on to further his education at CMVTI and was also proud to have been part of the tree planting for the school. He worked at G.E. for many years as a machinist until his retirement. Paul was a skilled woodworker and fine craftsman and enjoyed building projects and making stained glass artwork. He was a wizard at puzzles and Sudoku and was always up for a game of cribbage, dominoes or chess. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Paul was an active member of East Auburn Baptist Church. He was a gentle giant to all who knew him. Paul was the faithful companion of 32 years to his girl, Shirley, and deeply loved by her entire family. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Tempesta and her adopted family, Brenda, Ashley, Samantha, Laila, Gracelynn, Trevor, Jordan and Gabriel. Paul was loving, caring, generous, thoughtful, creative, and patient and kind. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Our hearts are breaking but we do not weep as those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.

Paul was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, John B. Tempesta.

A memorial service will be held at East Auburn Baptist Church, Park Avenue, Auburn, on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers,

please make a donation to the EABC

