FARMINGTON — After a love story that spans 11 years and produced two children (Damian and Jaydyn), Nicholas Skidgell of Dixfield asked Brandi Davis to marry him at Franklin Memorial Hospital, where she has been a patient since Monday.

On Thursday, May 2, a brief ceremony took place in the hospital’s chapel as nurses and doctors looked on, followed by a reception with family and friends.

Skidgell said his 32-year-old wife has battled a stage IV glioblastoma brain tumor for three years and will soon be moving to hospice care.

