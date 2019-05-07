TURNER — The Board of Selectmen on Monday night authorized spending $231,540 for two new trucks for the town’s Highway Department.

A Western Star truck, costing $197,984, will be used for hauling, plowing and sanding.

“It will be a large-scale, all-around work truck,” Town Manager Kurt Schaub said, adding the new truck will replace and older one now used by the Highway Department.

The town is also planning to buy a Ford F-350 pickup truck for $33,556. Schaub said the price is several thousand dollars less than the average price because of a municipality discount.

The Ford will be used as a foreman’s truck and be used to help with plowing and sanding.

The vehicles will be purchased with funds from the Highway Department reserve account. The appropriation of money to buy the trucks was approved by voters at the town meeting in April.

“We won’t be able to raise enough money next year to get another truck,” Selectmen Angelo Terreri said. “Can we skip a year?”

Selectmen Steve Maheu expressed concern that neither the board nor the town had looked into buying a used truck to save money.

“Next year, we’ll have to ask for almost $200,000 because we’re nearly draining the account,” Maheu said.

Selectmen Warren Hood said most used pickup trucks sell for close to the cost of a new model, and it would not be worth it to the town.

“I’m supportive because we specifically asked taxpayers to appropriate the money for the trucks,” Selectmen Kevin Nichols said.

In other matters, the board voted to implement a $500 medical marijuana planner escrow deposit for new medical marijuana storefronts. The businesses would be reimbursed for any money not used by the town.

Terreri did not agree with the change, saying the planner escrow is only supposed to be for new construction. Schaub said in this case, it is specific to the type of business.

“There’s a lot of stuff required by the state that has to be reviewed by a planner for this type of business,” Schaub said.

Rescue Chief Lisa Bennett announced her department will host a CPR and first aid class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 22. For information, call 207-225-3353.

