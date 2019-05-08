AUBURN — There will be an indoor rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Barker Mill Arms Apartments, 143 Mill St., first floor.

Attendees will also be able to buy chances on various raffles, 50/50 and for several grocery baskets. Breakfast items, bean dinners and other lunch items will be also offered. The event is a fundraiser for the building’s Tenant Association, which uses the money throughout the year for activities and meals for the group and residents living there.

For more information, contact Belinda Gerry, tenant president, at 207-784-8458.

—

AUBURN — There will be a yard and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St.

—

OXFORD — There will be a perennial sale from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, across from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in the Rent-A-Center parking lot.

Funds from the sale benefit the Rock House Teen Center. For more information or to donate plants, contact Howie at 207-539-2372.

—

WILTON — The Tyngtown Club will hold its annual Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at the Lion’s Club building (former American Legion), 864 Main St.

There will be a wide selection of flower and vegetable seedlings, locally dug perennials and herbs, as well as specialty plants. There will also be refreshments and a bake sale.

All proceeds from the sale are used to support the Wilton Free Public Library and the Wilton Early Childhood Center.

—

SUMNER — The Congregational Church of East Sumner, 50 Main St., East Sumner, will hold its annual Spring Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, rain or shine.

The sale will feature perennials, annuals, a raffle booth and baked goods. There will be more than a dozen local crafters and vendors. Breakfast sandwiches and a beanhole bean lunch will be available most of the day. Proceeds from the tables benefit the outreach mission of the church.

For more information, contact Bill at 207-388-2263 or Cyndy at 207-388-2667.

—

FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club will hold their annual Plant Sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Meetinghouse Park. This event is rain or shine.

Members will provide locally grown native plants from their gardens or other plants they may have, including house plants, seedlings and more. This sale is the club’s only fundraiser and benefits the annual MBAGC Scholarship, which is given to a Mt. Blue student going on to study in the field of horticulture.

For more information, call Marion Hutchinson at 207-645-2067.

—

CANTON — There will be a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Canton Heritage Garden, Route 108.

Locally grown perennial plants will be available for purchase. Funds from the sale support Canton Park & Trails’ hiking trail maintenance efforts. Donations are also accepted.

For more information, contact Becky McDonald at 207-357-2666.

