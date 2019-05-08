LEWISTON – Known as Jane by her friends and family, passed away May 2, 2019. She was born on Oct. 3, 1918, at the family home on Megquier Hill in West Poland. She was the daughter of Archer F. and Florence Stevens Waterhouse. She attended school in West Poland and then Gould Academy, graduating in 1937. She graduated from the Auburn Maine School of Commerce and in 1939, began working at the Auburn Court House in the registry of deeds department.

On Aug. 24, 1941 she married Glen W. Torrey at All Souls Chapel in Poland Spring and moved to Worcester, Mass. where Glen was employed. They moved to the family farm in East Poland in 1944 and lived there until moving to Montello Heights in 2006.

Jane was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, and efficient homemaker. Cleanliness and caution were among her many virtues. She particularly enjoyed flowers and plants, pets, crafting and quilting, and swimming.

Jane was very active in many community activities and events. She was a longtime member of the “Busy Bee Club”, the Women’s Extension Group, the Poland Springs Preservation Society, the Maine chapter of the 1918 Club, the Poland Garden Club, the Poland Historical Society, and the ladies’ Auxiliary of the Poland Community Health Center. She also was a member of the Minot Corner Methodist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star (New Gloucester Group), the Scraps and Patches Quilting group, and a 50 year member of the Excelsior Grange # 5. She was always a helpful supporter of all of her husband’s civic, community, and political activities.

She is predeceased by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Archer Waterhouse Jr. and Norwood Waterhouse, her sisters, Norrine Wilkins, Clara Edmondson, and Helen Decoster; and her granddaughter, Samantha Wright.

Jane is survived by her son, John Torrey of Milford, her daughters, Nancy Wright of Clinton, Cynthia Whiting of Windham and Glenna Bermann of Canton Mass. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care Jane received from the staff at Montello Manor, and for the support of the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 12 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls with a time of visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Poland. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the

Poland Historical Society

1231 Maine Street

Poland, ME 04274

