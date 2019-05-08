LEWISTON -Raymond G. Letourneau, 86, of Lewiston passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday May 5, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Albany, Vt. on April 7, 1933, a son of the late Eugene and Emerentienne (Roy) Letourneau. He grew up in Lewiston and attended local schools. On April 11, 1953 he married the love of his life, Rita F. Poulin. Shortly after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served in the 82nd Airborne Division.

After he was honorably discharged from the military, Ray and Rita started a family together. During that time, he worked for over 40 years for Seltzer & Rydholm (Pepsi Cola). He successfully opened and managed two facilities in Central Maine helping to grow the business into what it is today.

In his retirement he was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Holy Family Church where he would eventually become Grand Knight. He will be greatly remembered for being a “Jack of all trades” and spending quality time with his family and friends. He was a loving, devoted and hardworking husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his children, Sue Letourneau and her partner, Marybeth Schofield of Rollinsford, N.H., Lisa Sullivan and her husband, Tim of Zephyr Hills, Fla., Michelle McCrea and her husband, Jeff of Weymouth, Mass. and Steve Letourneau of Lewiston. He also leaves behind his 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Lorraine and Carmen and one brother, Robert.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rita; his son, Gary; and eight siblings.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and staff of both CMMC and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the devoted compassionate care that was shown to Ray during his final days.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Saturday May 11, from 10-12 p.m. followed by a Liturgy of the word service at 12 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will take place at Maine Veterans Cemetery Mt. Vernon Rd. Augusta on Thursday May 30, at 12 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Ray’s honor to the

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

