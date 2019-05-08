PORTLAND – Scott Francis Tripp, 59, of Windham, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 3, 1960, the son of Willard and Joyce Snowman Tripp.

He graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1980 to 1984. He had been employed as a truck driver for Auburn Concrete for many years. Scott was a volunteer firefighter in high school in Mechanic Falls and following his military service, he volunteered with the Paris Fire Dept. He enjoyed racing, hunting and fishing.

Scott is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; his parents; his children, Leon and Amanda and their mother, Judy Tripp, who predeceased him; his stepchildren, Richard, Christine and John; grandchildren, Mason, Colby, Caleb and Gianna; his brothers, Peter and wife Linda, Mark and wife, Wanda and Brian and wife, Karen; five nieces and nephews; his uncle, Neil Tripp; and his aunt, Joan Schilling.

He was predeceased by a brother, Toby Tripp.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in West Poland. Family and friends may attend visitation on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the

Paris Firemen’s Relief Association

33 Market Square

South Paris, ME 04281

