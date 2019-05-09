As someone who works at a bottle redemption store, I believe Maine is nowhere near ready for improving recycling. The majority of customers who come to my store are rude and careless about the condition of the containers they are returning, which often contain trash, needles and, sometimes, bugs that follow me home.

The amount the bottle deposit brings after a month, or even year’s worth, of bottle hoarding is like a bank account to some.

So, a ban on plastic bags is in order, due to the fact people are no longer responsible enough to take care of their trash.

Yeah, right.

Arthur Pleau, Auburn

