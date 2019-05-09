Historical Society

BRYANT POND – The Woodstock Historical Society will meet at the museum in Bryant Pond on Saturday, May 11, at 4 p.m. for a clean up with the meeting to follow after the cleaning.

Heritage Society

PARIS — The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine will hold its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the FinnAm building on Maple Street in West Paris. A short business meeting will be followed by a presentation on Raivaaja, the popular Finnish language newspaper published in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, for more than 100 years and found in most Finnish-American immigrant homes. The program will be presented by Lloyd Hannula and members of the Raivaaja Foundation. As always, the coffee table will tempt you and the public is cordially invited.

Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will host a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at noon, followed by dessert and bingo with prizes, ending at 2 p.m. The suggested donation is $3 per person.

Supper

WATERFORD — A potluck supper will be held at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill in Waterford Flat on Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m. Hosts will be the Eatons, Tarbells, and Stockwells. Bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to share with old friends and new acquaintances you will meet. The Wilkins House is next door to the Waterford Congregational Church in Waterford Flat. Everyone is welcome.

PARIS — The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine will host its popular public supper at the FinnAm building on Maple Street in West Paris from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. This delicious buffet will feature a wide spectrum of dishes and desserts. Adult price is $8, and $4 for children under age 12.

