WILTON — Children gather Tuesdays after school to learn gymnastics and build their confidence.

Decal Gymnastics owner Carol Brewer, her daughters Alexis

Evans and Delani Sher give four classes each week. Classes are for two and three year olds, four to six and seven years and older. There is also a class for intermediate and advanced gymnasts.

Evans said the classes at Wilton Academy started last October. The classes run for six weeks. The latest classes began April 30.

Several instructors were on hand to help the youngest students practice tumbling and flips or make their way through an obstacle course and a tunnel. From there the class moved to the balance beam. Each student was guided along the length of a regulation-height beam before being encouraged to take a huge leap off the end to land on the mats. The students could then practice by themselves or with another instructor while waiting their turn on the higher beam again.

Students then practiced moving across the high beam sideways. A few walked backwards the length of the beam before turning to dismount.

“Give me a high five,” instructor Rachel Hanson told each student as he or she left the mat.

Rylee Kinney put the students through their paces on the lower of the uneven bars. Each student practiced the hot dog.

Later each student was assisted on the vault by Rylee Kinney and Emma Fitch.

Some students were a bit hesitant to try some of the equipment. Encouragement given by the instructors soon had the youngsters giving it a shot. Based on the wide smiles and bright eyes seen on the children’s faces, they were glad they did.

