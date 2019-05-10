TOPSHAM – Madaline Aspinall Rodger, born March 8, 1933 in Auburn, daughter of Dorothy and Richard Merriam, passed away May 7, 2019. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School (1952), Farmington State Teachers College (1956), and she did graduate study at University of Maine Orono. She taught at Fairview School, Auburn (1956-1961). She stayed home to raise a family and then returned to teaching: one year at Lisbon Elementary School and 20 ½ years at Durham Elementary School, retiring in 1992. She was a proud member of the Shakespeare Club for many years. She married Maurice Elliott Aspinall of Limerick, Dec. 23, 1960. He died in August, 1987. She married Robert W. Rodger of Cincinnati, Ohio in November, 1998. He died in October, 2013. Madaline and Rodge resided in both Cincinnati, Ohio and Durham. Survivors include a daughter, Nettie-Anne Patricia Aspinall Bean and her husband, Jason Bean of Brunswick, a son, Dr. Dana Elliott Aspinall of Alma, Mich., a son, Richard Arthur Aspinall of Mt. Vernon; a sister, Margaret Ellsworth of Edgecomb; a special daughter-in-law, Lori Freeman of Lisbon; grandchildren, Abbie Maria Aspinall of Augusta, Ally Elizabeth Aspinall of Lisbon and Richard Ransom Aspinall of Alma Mich. She wishes to be remembered as a devoted teacher and avid reader, but we also remember her as a wonderful mother and grandmother. A special thanks to the staff at Governor King Memory Care for their exceptional care and respect. Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at Crosman Funeral Home 40, Main St. Lisbon Falls. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 13, at the Durham Congregational Church, 773 Royalsborough Rd., Durham. A graveside service will take place at a later date. To leave condolences for Madaline’s friends and family please visit www.thecrosmanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers,a memorial gift to the Resident Assistance Fund, The Highlands, 30 Governors Way, Topsham, Maine 04086

< Previous

Next >

filed under: