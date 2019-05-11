LEWISTON – Michael Scott Burnham, 31, of Lewiston died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on April 8, 1988, the son of Paul and Kim Burnham. Michael was educated in Wales schools and was a graduate of Oak Hill High School, class of 2006.

Michael was employed by BIW and worked several years at the Auburn Mall Apartments as the maintenance man. He enjoyed the outdoors, hanging with his friends and family.

Surviving are his father, Paul and companion, Michele of Lewiston, his mother, Kim and husband, Paul of Waterville, mother Colleen and husband, Gary of Lewiston; brothers, Brandon and wife, Meagan of Sabattus, Jacob and fiance, Lauren of Brunswick, sisters, Kara and companion, Billy of Buckfield, Meghan of Waterville, Sylvia and husband, Eagan of Turner and Stephanie of Lewiston; paternal grandmother, Evelyn and companion, Ray of Buckfield, maternal grandmother, Phyllis of Vermont, maternal grandmother, Joan of Lewiston; nephews Colton and Liam of Sabattus; cousins, Jesh and Ishmael of Lewiston, and Dalton and wife, Erin of Oklahoma.

He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Larry and James; and a special aunt, Carla.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at the Buckfield Damon Cemetery, North Buckfield Road. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

