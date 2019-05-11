Once again, Gov. Janet Mills and the environmentalists are expressing concern about plastics and foam products and, oh, yeah, cows passing gas.

The people who believe in the climate-change hoax are saying that we must save the planet. That is crazy talk. The people on this planet can’t even save themselves. This planet will cleanse itself; it always did. The Earth has been in existence for billions of years and will still be here for several more millions of years. People won’t be.

Climate change is nothing but a big hoax perpetrated by the environmentalists to make billions of dollars from the taxpayers. The real polluters are from southeast Asia, not the United States.

Gov. Mills and her Democratic allies must be stopped from killing businesses and jobs.

Reggie Bechard, Lewiston

