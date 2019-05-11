I am writing with regard to the Portland Press Herald article “More asylum seekers arrive in Portland,” reprinted in the Sun Journal on May 6.

The article speaks of asylum seekers making their way up from Texas, of which I have no public opinion. What I do have an opinion about, and find offensive, is how Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling and the City Manager, Jon Jennings, were “taken aback” and thought that the valid comments from HR director Gina Tapp were “out of bounds and unacceptable.” She was merely expressing her concerns about the overcrowding and safety of the asylum seekers.

Thank goodness Jennings didn’t think further disciplinary action was warranted.

When Strimling says “bring them on,” perhaps he means he and Jennings have a couple of spare bedrooms to offer.

Sandy Paine, Lewiston

