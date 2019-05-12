LEWISTON – Judith “Judy” Anne Iler, 74, of Lewiston, entered heaven’s gates on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born on July 26, 1944 in Brunswick, daughter of the late Harvey and Margaret Coombs (Cahill).Judy grew up in Brunswick with her 13 siblings. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and took pride in her large family. She was known as “Nanie” to all family and most friends, and enjoyed family gatherings. She was a long-time Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and loved to watch any games she could.She volunteered at the St. Mary’s Food Pantry for over 25 years and was well known for always putting others before herself, even when battling illness. She was known for her selflessness and dedicated her life to caring for others and will be dearly missed. Judy is survived by her daughter, Jena Iler of Gilbert Ariz., her son, Jeff Iler of St. Croix, U.S.V.I., her son, Jim Iler and his wife, Kristin Iler of Gilbert Ariz., her daughter, Joy Letourneau of Lewiston, and her son, Joel Iler of Lewiston. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, all whom she loved wholeheartedly.She was predeceased by her parents and seven siblings. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and staff of both Marshwood Center and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the devoted compassionate care that was shown to Judy during her final days. A funeral service and burial for friends and family will be held in July in Brunswick.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: