MEXICO – Nancy E. Palmer, 79, of Mexico, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn following a brief illness. She was born in Rumford, Feb. 23, 1940, a daughter of Maurice and Elsie (Wing) Bauer. Nancy was educated in Mexico Schools and was a graduate of Mexico High School, class of 1958. She married Hubert Palmer on Dec. 31, 1960. They have celebrated 58 years together. In her younger years, she had been employed with J.J. Newbury and Zayre’s.Nancy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mexico and The Red Hat Society. She loved gardening, ceramics, sewing, cooking, knitting, and collecting dolls.Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Hubert Palmer; children, David Palmer, Tamara Libby and husband Pete, Randy Palmer and wife Carol, Tim Palmer and wife Kate; sisters, Sue Jodrey-Byam and husband George, Jane Bullock, Ruth Guthrie and husband Tom, and brother, Lee Bauer; grandchildren, Tyffani, Sam, Joey, Savannah, Amber, Kayla, Brittany, Joshua; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Nancy was predeceased by her parents; son Michael; great-granddaughter Nevsa; and brother David Bauer. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at S.G. Thibault Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com If so desired, contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to the: First Baptist Church 20 Roxbury Rd. Mexico, ME. 04257

