AUBURN – Constance D. Michaud, 81, a resident of Clover Manor in Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2019, following a three-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Lewiston on Jan. 31, 1938, she was the daughter of Donat and Edna Dubois Michaud. Educated in local schools, she worked in area shoe shops, and then went to work at K-Mart in Auburn, retiring after 40 years. Connie was devoted to her mother, and for years took every Wednesday off to take her mother to dinner and beano. She also loved the annual Michaud family “Christmas in July” party and other family functions. Survivors include two brothers, Normand Michaud and wife, Marilyn, and Neddie Michaud and wife, Doris; two sisters-in-law, Ann Michaud and Terry Michaud; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Pierre, Gerard, and Richard (“John”) Michaud. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Clover Manor for the care they gave to Constance. No visitation. Services will be Thursday, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations and condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

225 N. Michigan Ave.

Fl. 17

Chicago, IL 60601

