AUBURN – Mabel (Brodie) M. Bucher, 92, passed away May 7, 2019, in Florida after a brief illness. Mabel was born in Moose River, Maine, Aug. 24, 1926 to Leonard and Elsie (Fontaine) Boudreau. Mabel attended Jackman schools. She met and married her husband Norman J. Boucher of Rumford, shortly after World War II. Later they had three children together Michael, Christina and Richard and was a loving mother. Mabel and her husband were antique dealers for many years and owned an antique shop in Minot, called Raven’s Roost Antiques. Mabel loved to hunt for bargains and antiques in her spare time.

Mabel was predeceased by her mother, husband and her son Michael.

She is survived by daughter; Christina L. Hernandez of Sunrise , Fla., son; Richard K. Boucher of West Paris, Daughter-in-law; Lorraine Boucher of Topsham, Grandchildren; Matthew Boucher, Stephanie Boucher, Nicholas S. Hernandez, Jodi D. Castano, Logan Bancroft Boucher, Great-Grandchildren; Everett, Serena, Amelie, Jane and baby Luke on the way; sister, Ramona Rudolph of California.

A visitation hour will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019, followed by a Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. at The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St. Auburn, ME. Committal service at St. Peters Cemetery in Lewiston, Maine. A luncheon will follow at The Fortin Group in Auburn.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences for Mabel’s family.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mabel’s name to the:

American Heart Association online at https://www.heart.org/en/ or by mail to

51 US Route 1, Suite M

Scarborough, ME 04074

< Previous

Next >

filed under: