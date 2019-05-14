LEWISTON – Daniel V. Roy Sr., 71, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, after suffering an apparent heart attack while driving. He was born on Feb. 22, 1948, in Lewiston, the son of Stella Carrigan and Victor Roy, both of Lewiston.

Dan attended Lewiston High School and earned his GED in 1965. He served as an airman and mechanic in the US Navy from 1965 to 1968, where he was honorably discharged.

He married his middle school sweetheart, Jacqueline (Tetu) on July 4, 1966, and were married for 53 wonderful years.

After his military service, he attended Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute in Auburn and obtained an Associate’s Degree in Automotive Technology.

Dan worked at Bates & Cunningham, Langlois Autobody, and Lewiston Public Works. In 1979, he joined the Lewiston Fire Department and retired as a Lieutenant in 2001. For the past nine years, he thoroughly enjoyed driving cars for Southern Maine Auto Auction, spending time and sharing stories with his beloved co-workers.In 1986, Dan was a co-founder of Bronzeback Mainiacs, a local bass fishing club. He loved fishing competitively, but more importantly, with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Annual camping trips to Nicatous Lake was one of his favorite outdoor destinations. He also enjoyed metal-detecting beaches in search of lost treasures and lived to make Jackie laugh.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older sister, Lorraine (Roy) of Saco. Dan is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; and his four children, Keith and Sue Roy, Daniel and Angela Roy, Nick and Danielle Roy, and Angela and Shawn Robitaille; and five grandchildren, Cody and Lydia Roy and Kya, Max, and Avi Robitaille.

The family would like to acknowledge all the bystander’s that stopped to help Dan and Jacqueline at the scene of the vehicle crash, especially the amazing off-duty nurse that performed CPR and prayed with Jacqueline. Thanks to the first responders, EMS workers and hospital staff at CMMC for their compassionate care.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 17, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 18, 8-10 a.m. at Pinette, Dillingham, and Lynch, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18, at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. Committal Prayers to immediately follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery Chapel concluding with US Navy Military and Lewiston Fire Department Honors.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel’s memory to the:

Richard P. Milligan scholarship fund

c/o Monmouth Fire Department

PO Box 270

Monmouth, ME 04259

< Previous

Next >

filed under: