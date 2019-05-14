AUBURN – Joseph Raymond Asselin, 86, of Lewiston, died on Friday May 10, 2019 ,at The Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was born in Lewiston on May 14, 1932, a son of the late Romeo and Emma (Rioux) Asselin. He attended St. Peter’s School, attending high school before enlisting in The U.S. Air Force to further his education. He worked in the Air Force as an inventory Supervisor for 20 years. Following his honorable discharge, he went to work at Fleet Bank as a courier until he retired. On Nov. 10, 1956, he married the love of his life, Jeannette Belanger, at St. Louis Church in Auburn. Together they have worked in the Lewiston-Auburn area raising their family for the past 62 plus years.

Joseph is survived by three sons: Michael Asselin of Auburn, Mark Asselin of Auburn, Daniel Asselin of Augusta, two daughters: Patricia Knight of Lewiston, Annette Tetreault of Auburn; nine grandchildren: Jamie Asselin, Laura Knight, Brandon Knight, Alicia Landry, David Asselin, Nicholas Asselin, Christopher Asselin, Danielle Asselin, Joey Theriault; seven great-grandchildren: Kerriarna, Katera, Christian, Carly, Emily, Jackson and Gabriel.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers: Normand, Roger and Laurier Asselin and a granddaughter, Jennifer Knight.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Joseph’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at The Funeral Home on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Committal Services will be held at a later date with full Military Honors at The Maine Veterans Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. A Service of The Fortin Funeral Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584

< Previous

Next >

filed under: