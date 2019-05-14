LEWISTON – Lillian K. DeBurra, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior as well as with her husband, at d’Youville Pavilion on Saturday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Livermore Falls on Aug. 6, 1936, a daughter of the late Willard and Dorothy (Constantine) Mosher. She was educated in Livermore schools until she and her family moved to Auburn and Lillian graduated from Lewiston High School.

Lillian was a home maker, raising her seven children and after they began to move out, she continued doing what she truly loved and that was raising families. For many years Lillian was a foster parent in the Auburn community, a calling she was most fond of. She also worked at several of the local factories as a stitcher.

Lillian is survived by her children: Kathy Monroe and her husband Dick, Shirley Passalaqua and her significant other Rick, Bambi Skula nad her husband John, Ricky Strout and his wife Jill, Tony DeBurra, Gino DeBurra and his wife Patti and Kimberly Julian. Lilian also leaves behind 17 Grand Children, many great grand children, nieces and nephews.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband Anthony DeBurra Jr. in 2003.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: