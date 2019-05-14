LEWISTON – Delores F. Smith, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 9, 2019. She was born in Leeds on January 20, 1933, the daughter of Weston and Addie Wing Burnham. She attended school in Leeds. On April 19, 1952, she married Wilbur Smith of Monmouth. Delores worked at several jobs including the Monmouth Corn Shop, Highmoor Farms in Monmouth, McNamara’s Restaurant in Winthrop, Livermore Shoe, and Chick Orchards in Monmouth, where she retired after 24 years. Delores was a Sunday school teacher in the Leeds Nazarene Church. She loved singing in the choir and singing in a trio with her son and daughter-in-law. Her hobbies were crocheting, hooking rugs, doing crossword puzzles, completing jigsaw puzzles, reading and helping her husband in the vegetable garden. Delores enjoyed planting and caring for her gladiolas. She planted as many as 7000 some summers. As she shared and sold her gladiolas, she made many friends during those 40 years. She was called “The Glad Lady” on the front page of the Kennebec Journal, April 12, 1996.

Delores was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Ruth Tripp and her husband, Mark, Gladys King and her husband, Nelson; her sisters-in-law, Irene Bowdoin and her husband, Lloyd, Ida Crocker, Pauline Bragdon; her brothers-in-law, Harry Smith and his wife, Doreen, Lewis Smith and his wife, Dot, and Carroll Travers; a nephew, Leslie Tripp; and nephew-in-law, Nathan Helms.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 wonderful years; her son, Melvin Burnham and his wife, Maribeth, of Leeds; two grandsons, Darren Burnham and his wife, Linda, Warren Burnham and his wife, Naomi, of Leeds; a granddaughter, Kathi Buzzell and her husband, Chris, of Norridgewock; eight great-grandchildren, Blake, Lane and Maverick Burnham, Harleigh Lacroix, Cody Buzzell, Ivy Murray, Jamie Archer and Samantha Brooks; and four great-great-grandchildren; Riley, Adalynn, Connor, and Ethan; sisters-in-law, Ruth Travers, Nellie May Rolfe and her husband, Raymond; two nieces, Gloria Veilleux and her husband, Donald, Marcia Helms; and a nephew, Timothy Helms and his wife, Beth, and daughter, Makenna.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine.

