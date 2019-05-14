LISBON FALLS – Robert D. Wilcox Sr. “Bob”, of Lisbon Falls, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home on Dec. 20, 2018. He was born in Washburn, Maine, Nov. 8, 1948, to the late Alden Wilcox and Gloria (Webber) Wilcox. He was educated in Washburn schools and attended Fort Kent College. He met his wife, Karen Slauenwhite, at Fort Kent. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past summer. They were blessed in life and love.

Bob served in the United States Navy for 20 years, he served proudly and received many awards and honors. He worked for the state and also the Lewiston Post Office. Bob was a generous, loving man, his code of ethics and the way he lived was admirable. He was an all around athlete all his life, and excelled at many sports. Bob was active in the Boy Scout program in Virginia for many years. He was involved in the antiques business, he had many interests and was so interesting to talk to, very knowledgeable and a memory that was impressive. He was always smiling and loved people. His spirit will be so missed by all of us. He was a Christian and loved God with a pure heart, practicing love of fellow man.

He is survived by his beloved wife Karen, three sons, Robert and Andrew of Lisbon Falls, Steven of Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandsons, Ryan and Drew; one granddaughter, Lexie; two brothers, Larry and wife, Diane, Denny and wife, Sue. He was predeceased by a brother, Woody. He has several nieces and nephews. Also his special friends, Ann and Fred Thatcher. On May 18, graveside services will be at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls at 11 a.m. There will be a celebration of life at the Slovak Club, located on Avery St., in Lisbon Falls, from 12-3 p.m., after services.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: