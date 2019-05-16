AREA — The Deputy Dennis P. Sampson Community 5K Run/Walk, to honor the memory of Androscoggin County Deputy Dennis P. Sampson, who passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2018, while off-duty at his residence in Poland, will take place Saturday, June 22. Poland Spring Heritage Days will follow, starting at 10 a.m.

Registration opens at 8:15 a.m., with a 9 a.m. start time, at the Poland Spring Inn. The starting line will be down at the Preservation Park.

The cost, prior to June 1, is $20 adults, $10 ages 6-17, and free for those 5 and under. After June 1, the price increases to $25 adults, $15 ages 6-17, and free for those 5 and under.

T-shirts will be available for $20 (cotton) or $24 (wicking). Sizes 2XL and larger will be an extra $2.

The funds raised will be used for a scholarship to a graduating Poland Regional High School student entering the field of First Responders (law enforcement, police, fire, rescue, and EMS). Deputy Sampson spent a lot of time in our schools, and on occasion students were granted the opportunity to job shadow with him.

For information and to register, visit the website at https://dps5k.weebly.com.

Sampson was born in Lewiston on Oct. 5, 1966, and grew up in Auburn. He was the youngest son of Richard R. Sampson and Georgette Gobeil Sampson. He earned his Eagle Scout in 1983 and lived the principles he learned in the Scouts his whole life.

He graduated from ELHS in 1985 and entered the Army Reserves soon after graduating. He served as a reserve police officer for the city of Auburn as well as a full-time officer with the Paris Police Department upon graduating from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 1991. Sampson had been serving in the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department since 2005.

On Oct. 25, 1991, Dennis married Celeste Perrier. Together they built their home in Poland, living there since 1995. They welcomed their son, Jeremy, into their family in 1998.

Sampson loved spending time with his family. He also loved the outdoors, often working on his Kubota, cleaning and cutting trees to expand his outdoor living space. He was well-known for his kindness and compassion, sense of humor and quick wit. He was a committed community member who enjoyed serving others.

