Rangeley Community Chorus will present an evening of music entitled “Do You Hear the People Sing?” on Friday, May 31, at 7:00 pm at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley. The concert will include songs presented by the full chorus, as well as by small groups and soloists. The Chorus is under the direction of Erin Smith and is supported by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

The Chorus included members from the Rangeley Region as well as the neighboring towns of Stratton-Eustis and Carrabassett Valley. Admission is $15 / $10 for 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance on-line at www.rangeleyarts.org – click on “Buy Tickets.” They can also be purchased at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office on Mon-Thurs from 10-2, or by calling 207-864-5000, and will be available at the door. FMI call 207-864-5000.