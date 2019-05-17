The basic model for teaching school-age children hasn’t changed in the past 150 years. There is still a classroom with a teacher and a room full of students. Why?

We now have the internet, Skype and free computers for the kids, yet we still use the old classroom model, while many colleges and schools offer online quality instruction with graduation. Why can’t local students be taught directly via computer, utilizing local teachers, from an audio-visual center from school?

Why does it cost $9,509 a year to educate a student in Auburn when, for half that cost, a high school student can attend CMCC, full time, including books and transportation, get college credits and have a much wider choice in curriculum.

Why spend millions of dollars on individual school sports complexes when one central complex could serve many local schools?

Questions I would like answered.

George Mathews, Auburn